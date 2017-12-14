Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Vegetables

These easy sheet-pan roasted vegetables will give your plate a pop of color.

Katie Webster
EatingWell.com, December 2017; updated November 2022

15 mins
45 mins
8

Nutrition Info
Roast the Vegetables in Stages

Give the cubes of butternut squash a head start for 10 minutes to soften in the oven before adding in the other veggies. The broccoli, peppers and onion are naturally more tender than the butternut squash and cook more quickly. That way everything ends up finishing at the same time.

Use Two Large Rimmed Baking Sheets

When roasting vegetables, the vegetables should be in a single layer with some space around each, which allows air to circulate around them to brown and crisp evenly. Overcrowding the vegetables will steam them instead of roasting them. For the best results, use two large rimmed baking sheets for roasting.

Recipes Using Roasted Vegetables

These roasted sheet pan vegetables are delicious on their own or as a side dish. They can also be incorporated into other recipes, such as roasted vegetable lasagna, baked eggs with roasted vegetables, polenta bowls with roasted vegetables and fried eggs and roasted vegetable pasta.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.

  • Toss squash and 1 tablespoon oil in a large bowl. Spread out on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, toss broccoli, bell peppers, onion, Italian seasoning (or herbes de Provence), salt and pepper in the bowl with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil until the vegetables are evenly coated.

  • Add the squash to the vegetables in the bowl. Toss to combine. Spread the vegetables out on 2 large rimmed baking sheets, dividing evenly. Roast, stirring once or twice, until the vegetables are tender and browned in spots, 17 to 20 minutes. Drizzle with vinegar.

Equipment

Large rimmed baking sheets

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

1 cup
98 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 11.4g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 3.8g; fat 5.5g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 7577.9IU; vitamin c 83.1mg; folate 55.7mcg; calcium 48.3mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 32mg; potassium 396.2mg; sodium 153.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 starch
