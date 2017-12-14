Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Vegetables
These easy sheet-pan roasted vegetables will give your plate a pop of color.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Roast the Vegetables in Stages
Give the cubes of butternut squash a head start for 10 minutes to soften in the oven before adding in the other veggies. The broccoli, peppers and onion are naturally more tender than the butternut squash and cook more quickly. That way everything ends up finishing at the same time.
Use Two Large Rimmed Baking Sheets
When roasting vegetables, the vegetables should be in a single layer with some space around each, which allows air to circulate around them to brown and crisp evenly. Overcrowding the vegetables will steam them instead of roasting them. For the best results, use two large rimmed baking sheets for roasting.
Recipes Using Roasted Vegetables
These roasted sheet pan vegetables are delicious on their own or as a side dish. They can also be incorporated into other recipes, such as roasted vegetable lasagna, baked eggs with roasted vegetables, polenta bowls with roasted vegetables and fried eggs and roasted vegetable pasta.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Large rimmed baking sheets
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 5 days.
Nutrition Facts
1 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 starch