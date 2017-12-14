Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Vegetables

Give the cubes of butternut squash a head start for 10 minutes to soften in the oven before adding in the other veggies. The broccoli, peppers and onion are naturally more tender than the butternut squash and cook more quickly. That way everything ends up finishing at the same time.

When roasting vegetables, the vegetables should be in a single layer with some space around each, which allows air to circulate around them to brown and crisp evenly. Overcrowding the vegetables will steam them instead of roasting them. For the best results, use two large rimmed baking sheets for roasting.