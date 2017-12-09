Cauliflower Tortilla Beef Tacos

Guys, I wish I could state how badly this recipe failed. My boyfriend and I attempted this three times— none of them worked out. We tried the first go around thinking maybe we just needed a true cheesecloth to get the moisture out since they totally fell apart. Second go: tried that— fell apart. Third time— we both squeezed so much liquid out of it that it seemed like it would be work out: not so much. And then we thought the redeeming quality would be the meat: it was so dry from an overload of spices that it just really wasn’t good. They REALLY need to take another look at this recipe and develop a better binding ingredient. Also side note: if you attempt this still just buy riced cauliflower and save yourself the effort and embarrasment like we did of attempting to use a food processor, it made a huge mess.