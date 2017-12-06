Kitchen Sink Burritos

This vegetarian bean burrito recipe is perfect any time of day, from breakfast (add a scrambled egg) to a late-night snack. It's also ideal for days when you need an energy boost to get through a draining event like a soccer tournament or a marathon meeting. Bonus: You can wrap it in foil and eat it on the go. Excerpted from The Dinner Plan by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion, published by ABRAMS © 2017.

Kathy Brennan and Caroline Fennessy Campion
Source: The Dinner Plan

30 mins
30 mins
6

  • In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions start to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the potatoes, season with salt and pepper, and cook, scraping under the potatoes and tossing often, until they are almost tender, about 7 minutes.

  • Add the cumin and turmeric and stir for about 30 seconds. Add the chiles and tomatoes, fill the empty tomato can about one-fourth of the way with water, swish it around and stir it into the potatoes. Bring the mixture to a simmer and simmer until slightly thickened and the potatoes are tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in the beans and corn and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Stir a splash of lime juice into the burrito filling, then check the seasonings.

  • To assemble the burritos, lay a tortilla on a plate and put a big spoonful of the filling in the center (but not so much that you can't fold it). Add the toppings of your choice, then tightly fold the east and west sides of the tortilla over the filling, followed by the north and south sides, forming a rectangle (folding it tightly makes it easier to pick up). Repeat with the remaining tortillas and filling.

Tip: For Staggered Servings: The filling is best hot or warm. It can be left in the skillet, covered, at the back of the stove for up to 2 hours. Reheat gently as needed, stirring often and adding a splash of water if it has thickened up. Keep the tortillas and toppings on the counter for everyone to help themselves.

Photo: Maura McEvoy

1 burrito
Per Serving: 405 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 64.1g; dietary fiber 10.6g; sugars 14.4g; fat 12.1g; saturated fat 1.9g; vitamin a iu 3718.7IU; vitamin c 21.5mg; folate 59.8mcg; calcium 167.8mg; iron 4.3mg; magnesium 27.3mg; potassium 757.3mg; sodium 643.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges: 3 1/2 starch, 2 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein
