Kitchen Sink Burritos
This vegetarian bean burrito recipe is perfect any time of day, from breakfast (add a scrambled egg) to a late-night snack. It's also ideal for days when you need an energy boost to get through a draining event like a soccer tournament or a marathon meeting. Bonus: You can wrap it in foil and eat it on the go. Excerpted from The Dinner Plan by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion, published by ABRAMS © 2017.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: For Staggered Servings: The filling is best hot or warm. It can be left in the skillet, covered, at the back of the stove for up to 2 hours. Reheat gently as needed, stirring often and adding a splash of water if it has thickened up. Keep the tortillas and toppings on the counter for everyone to help themselves.
Photo: Maura McEvoy
Nutrition Facts
3 1/2 starch, 2 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 lean protein