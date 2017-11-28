Chicken with Spinach & Tomato Orzo Salad

9 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Baked chicken breasts cook in the oven while you mix together a Mediterranean-inspired salad--packed with veggies, whole-wheat orzo and an easy homemade vinaigrette--for a weekend-worthy dinner on the table in under an hour. The leftovers from this healthy 400-calorie meal make a delicious packable lunch for the next day.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, November 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

    Advertisement

  • Brush chicken with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with lemon zest and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place in a baking dish. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a quart of water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Add orzo and cook for 8 minutes. Add spinach and cook for 1 minute more. Drain and rinse with cold water. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl. Add cucumber, tomato, onion, feta and olives. Stir to combine.

  • Whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a small bowl. Stir all but 1 tablespoon of the dressing into the orzo mixture. Drizzle the remaining dressing over the chicken and serve with the salad.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 chicken breast & 1 cup orzo salad
Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 28.3g; dietary fiber 6.4g; sugars 2.8g; fat 7.5g; saturated fat 3.5g; cholesterol 91.1mg; vitamin a iu 1744.1IU; vitamin c 15.8mg; folate 51.5mcg; calcium 84mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 55.9mg; potassium 645.7mg; sodium 512.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 lean protein, 2 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 06/30/2022