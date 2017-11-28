Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas

Soaking chickpeas in vinegary hot sauce gives them a mouthwatering tang before they crisp up in the oven. The result? An addictively crunchy snack that's actually good for you.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 400 degrees F.

  • Combine vinegar, cayenne and salt in a large bowl. Very thoroughly pat chickpeas dry, then toss with the vinegar mixture. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast the chickpeas, stirring twice, until browned and crunchy, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool on the pan for 30 minutes; the chickpeas will crisp as they cool.

Tips

To make ahead: The chickpeas stay crisp for 2 to 4 hours at room temperature; if stored longer, recrisp at 400 degrees F for 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 17.6g; dietary fiber 4.2g; fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 93.6IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 50.2mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 33.5mg; potassium 187.2mg; sodium 161.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 lean protein
