Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas
Soaking chickpeas in vinegary hot sauce gives them a mouthwatering tang before they crisp up in the oven. The result? An addictively crunchy snack that's actually good for you.
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: The chickpeas stay crisp for 2 to 4 hours at room temperature; if stored longer, recrisp at 400 degrees F for 5 to 10 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 17.6g; dietary fiber 4.2g; fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 93.6IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 0.2mcg; calcium 50.2mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 33.5mg; potassium 187.2mg; sodium 161.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 starch, 1/2 lean protein