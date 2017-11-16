Slow-Cooker Vegetable Soup

16 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Make this low-calorie vegetable soup recipe with ease in this load-and-go crock pot recipe. After simmering away in the slow cooker, portion it into individual serving containers and store in the fridge or freezer for fast, healthy lunches or an easy, satisfying snack. This weight-loss vegetable soup fills you up without a lot of calories, plus it's an easy way to eat more vegetables.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell.com, November 2017; updated March 2022

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

How to Make the Best Vegetable Soup

Pick Your Vegetables

All vegetables work well in vegetable soup. We use onions, carrots, celery, green beans, kale, zucchini, tomatoes and garlic in our version, but there's room to get creative! Some other veggies that work well in vegetable soup are: leeks, fennel, potatoes, peppers, eggplant, peas, corn, spinach, Swiss chard and the list goes on! A good rule of thumb if you feel experimental is to pick a few veggies from the allium family (think onions, leeks and garlic) to start to build the flavor. Move next to vegetables that add bulk like carrots, peas and squash and finally one or two tender leafy greens that add texture like spinach or kale.

Add Flavor

Vegetables are the cornerstone of any good vegetable soup, but you'll need to add a little something more to bring it to the next level. We add a Parmesan rind to give this soup a rich, umami taste. It's a great hack for building flavor but if you don't have one on hand, you can add a dash of soy sauce or tamari, nutritional yeast or extra spices to give the flavor a boost.

Give it Garnish

Garnish isn't just for looks. It can also add flavor and dimension to your vegetable soup. We add pesto as a finishing touch. Other garnishes to try are chopped fresh herbs, flavored oils, a dollop of yogurt, chopped roasted red peppers or sundried tomatoes, or a grated hard cheese like Parmesan or Pecorino Romano.

Slow-Cooker vs Stovetop

We cook this vegetable soup in the slow-cooker which works well for busy days. You can assemble your dinner in the morning and have it ready 4-6 hours later. You can also cook it on the stovetop and have it ready in less time. Check out the stovetop version of this healthy soup.

How to Store Vegetable Soup

It's easy to enjoy a fast and healthy lunch or dinner if you've got vegetable soup on hand. Just prepare through Step 1 and refrigerate for up to 5 days or portion the soup and freeze for up to 6 months; finish Step 2 just before serving.

Equipment

6-quart or larger slow cooker

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine onion, carrots, celery, green beans, kale, zucchini, tomatoes, garlic, white beans, broth, Parmesan rind (if using), salt and pepper in a 6-quart or larger slow cooker. Cover and cook on High for 4 hours or Low for 6 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Remove Parmesan rind, if using. Stir in vinegar and top each serving of soup with 1 teaspoon pesto.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
174 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 26.4g; dietary fiber 7.6g; sugars 5.2g; fat 4.2g; saturated fat 0.7g; vitamin a iu 4134.1IU; vitamin c 30.3mg; folate 52.3mcg; calcium 101.8mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 87.4mg; potassium 762.7mg; sodium 714.3mg; thiamin 0.7mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 lean-fat protein, 1 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022