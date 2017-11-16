Vegetable Weight-Loss Soup

A big bowl of this vegetable soup will leave you satisfied for hours without consuming a lot of calories, which is helpful when trying to lose weight. Plus, it's an easy way to boost your vegetable servings for the day—something all of us could benefit from. Top with a dollop of pesto before devouring this delicious vegetable soup and consider serving with a hunk of toasted whole-wheat bread to help round out the meal.

Hilary Meyer Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, November 2017; updated December 2022

45 mins
1 hr
8

How to Make the Best Vegetable Soup

All vegetables are welcome additions to vegetable soup and vegetables offer health benefits. Nearly all veggies offer fiber which helps keep you full and satisfied and can aid in weight loss. In our vegetable soup, we use onions, carrots, celery, green beans, kale, zucchini, tomatoes and garlic, but there's room to get creative! Here are some other veggies that work well:

Leeks, fennel, potatoes, sweet potatoes, sweet peppers, mushrooms, eggplant, peas, corn, spinach, Swiss chard

A good rule of thumb if you feel experimental is to pick a few veggies from the allium family (think onions, leeks and garlic) to start to build the flavor. Move next to vegetables that add bulk like carrots, peas and squash and finally one or two tender leafy greens that add texture like spinach or kale. You can also switch up the broth you use. Use vegetable, no-chicken or mushroom broth for a vegetarian soup, or chicken or beef broth for a meatier flavor.

Can I Make Vegetable Soup in the Slow Cooker?

We cook this vegetable soup on the stovetop, but a slow-cooker comes in handy for busy days. Luckily, you can make this vegetable soup recipe in the slow cooker! For those busy days when you need to plan ahead, check out the slow-cooker version of this healthy soup.

How to Store Vegetable Soup

It's easy to enjoy a fast and healthy lunch or dinner if you've got vegetable soup on hand. Just prepare through Step 3 and refrigerate for up to 5 days or portion the soup and freeze for up to 6 months; finish Step 4 just before serving.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, carrot, celery, green beans and garlic. Cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 10 minutes.

  • Add broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are soft, about 10 minutes more.

  • Add white beans, kale, zucchini, tomatoes, vinegar, salt and pepper. Increase heat to return to a simmer; cook until the zucchini and kale have softened, about 10 minutes.

  • Top each serving of soup with 1 teaspoon pesto.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups each
Per Serving:
225 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 27.8g; dietary fiber 7.6g; sugars 5.3g; fat 8.4g; saturated fat 1.4g; vitamin a iu 4134.1IU; vitamin c 30.3mg; folate 52.3mcg; calcium 106.4mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 88.6mg; potassium 865.8mg; sodium 406mg; thiamin 0.7mg.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 fat, 1 lean-fat protein, 1 starch
