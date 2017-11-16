Vegetable Weight-Loss Soup

How to Make the Best Vegetable Soup

All vegetables are welcome additions to vegetable soup and vegetables offer health benefits. Nearly all veggies offer fiber which helps keep you full and satisfied and can aid in weight loss. In our vegetable soup, we use onions, carrots, celery, green beans, kale, zucchini, tomatoes and garlic, but there's room to get creative! Here are some other veggies that work well:

Leeks, fennel, potatoes, sweet potatoes, sweet peppers, mushrooms, eggplant, peas, corn, spinach, Swiss chard

A good rule of thumb if you feel experimental is to pick a few veggies from the allium family (think onions, leeks and garlic) to start to build the flavor. Move next to vegetables that add bulk like carrots, peas and squash and finally one or two tender leafy greens that add texture like spinach or kale. You can also switch up the broth you use. Use vegetable, no-chicken or mushroom broth for a vegetarian soup, or chicken or beef broth for a meatier flavor.

Can I Make Vegetable Soup in the Slow Cooker?

We cook this vegetable soup on the stovetop, but a slow-cooker comes in handy for busy days. Luckily, you can make this vegetable soup recipe in the slow cooker! For those busy days when you need to plan ahead, check out the slow-cooker version of this healthy soup.

How to Store Vegetable Soup

It's easy to enjoy a fast and healthy lunch or dinner if you've got vegetable soup on hand. Just prepare through Step 3 and refrigerate for up to 5 days or portion the soup and freeze for up to 6 months; finish Step 4 just before serving.