Coconut Whipped Cream

Coconut whipped cream, also known as vegan whipped cream, is the perfect topping for any dairy-free or vegan dessert. It's light, creamy and entirely plant-based. Like regular whipped cream, you can also add flavoring--citrus zest, espresso powder or a different extract--to this basic recipe to customize the flavor. Refrigerating the can of coconut milk or cream overnight allows the fat/cream to separate from the liquid and solidify.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a fine-mesh sieve, strain coconut cream (or coconut milk) solids from the liquid. Place the solids in a large mixing bowl. Reserve the liquid for another use.

  • Add confectioners' sugar and vanilla to the solid coconut cream. Beat with an electric mixer on low until combined. Continue to beat on high until smooth and creamy, 1-2 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl; beat for another 30 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
68 calories; carbohydrates 1.7g; sugars 1.7g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 6.5g; potassium 0.3mg; sodium 5.4mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat
