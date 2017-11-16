Tips for Perfect Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This healthy peanut butter-banana cinnamon toast is the perfect quick breakfast! Here are tips on how to make it:

Use Whole-Wheat Bread

When shopping for whole-wheat bread, look for whole-wheat flour as the first ingredient. Whole-wheat flour contains the entire wheat kernel, including the bran and germ. Check out tips on how to buy the healthiest whole-wheat bread. If you'd like to make your own bread, try our everyday whole-wheat bread recipe!

Choosing Your Peanut Butter

There are many varieties of peanut butter to choose from at the supermarket. Which peanut butter is healthier? We recommend using natural peanut butter, which is made with just peanuts and sometimes a little salt. Read more about which peanut butter is best to use.

Can I Swap in a Different Nut Butter?

Absolutely! Make sure you use a nut butter labeled "natural" and confirm that the ingredients are just nuts and salt (or no salt).

Health Benefits of Bananas

Bananas are nutritious and have many health benefits. They are high in potassium and fiber. In addition to potassium and fiber, you'll also get some magnesium, vitamin C, phosphorus and vitamin B6. Check out more health benefits of bananas.

Use Cinnamon