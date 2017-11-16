Banana & Walnuts

A handful of walnuts and a potassium-rich banana go a long way as a snack. It's the perfect mix of carbohydrates and heart-healthy fats to keep you energized.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the walnuts in a small bowl or packable bag or container. Enjoy with the banana as a snack.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 medium banana with 10 walnut halves
Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 29.7g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 14.9g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 1.4g; vitamin a iu 79.5IU; vitamin c 10.5mg; folate 43.2mcg; calcium 25.5mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 63.5mg; potassium 510.6mg; sodium 1.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 fat, 2 fruit
