I like to top a chocolate rice cake with crunchy pb and a few little tiger stripes of chocolate sauce, then I sprinkle on cacao nibs and coconut shreds. Then I'll stick the cake into the freezer for about an hour (probably takes less time than this to freeze). I can then eat this as is and it's mega delicious! OR if crumble the cake into vanilla bean ice cream for my own custom Ben & Jerrys-style experience. Alternatively, replace all the extras with jam and it's a less carby PB&J!