Grapes & Cheese

3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place grapes and cheese on a small plate, or in a sealable container for an on-the-go treat.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup grapes with 1 ounce cheese
Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 28.2g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 23.5g; fat 9.7g; saturated fat 5.4g; cholesterol 28.1mg; vitamin a iu 451.8IU; vitamin c 4.8mg; folate 10.7mcg; calcium 216.4mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 18.2mg; potassium 310mg; sodium 188.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

2 fruit, 1 1/2 high-fat protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/25/2022