Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

Hilary Meyer
EatingWell.com, November 2017; updated September 2022

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
How to Freeze Bananas for Protein Shakes

Peel and slice bananas, then spread the banana slices out in a single layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Make sure the banana slices are not touching each other so they don't stick together when they freeze. Place the baking sheet in the freezer until the banana slices are frozen. Transfer the frozen banana slices to an airtight, freezer-safe container or bag. Label and date the bag before placing it in the freezer. For the best quality, plan to use frozen banana slices within two months of freezing.

Can I Swap in a Different Nut Butter?

Yes, you can! Make sure you use a nut butter labeled "natural" and confirm that the ingredients are just nuts and salt (or no salt).

Can I Double This Recipe?

This recipe easily doubles to make two servings. Make the doubled recipe at once and serve immediately. To make it in advance, pour into mason jars with tight-fitting lids. Store in the freezer. The night before serving, transfer the jars to the fridge to thaw.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine soymilk, banana, yogurt, cocoa powder and peanut butter in a blender; blend until smooth.

Equipment

Blender

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
402 calories; protein 26.1g; carbohydrates 41.3g; dietary fiber 9.9g; sugars 19.9g; fat 15.9g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 11.3mg; vitamin a iu 128.7IU; vitamin c 9.8mg; folate 24.2mcg; calcium 165.9mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 57.2mg; potassium 784.7mg; sodium 121.6mg.
Exchanges:

2 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 fruit, 1 1/2 medium-fat protein, 1 1/2 fruit, 1/2 reduced-fat dairy
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/04/2022