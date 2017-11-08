Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

Peel and slice bananas, then spread the banana slices out in a single layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Make sure the banana slices are not touching each other so they don't stick together when they freeze. Place the baking sheet in the freezer until the banana slices are frozen. Transfer the frozen banana slices to an airtight, freezer-safe container or bag. Label and date the bag before placing it in the freezer. For the best quality, plan to use frozen banana slices within two months of freezing.