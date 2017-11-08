No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies

We gave no-bake cookies a healthy makeover, bumping up the peanut butter and cutting back on added sugar and butter. The result is a chewy, peanut buttery, oat-packed delicious cookie. It's easy to whip up a batch of these--only a few simple ingredients are needed to make these chewy peanut butter cookies and there's no baking required.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat peanut butter, brown sugar, butter and milk in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring, until the butter and sugar have melted. Stir in oats and vanilla. If using chocolate chips, let the mixture cool to room temperature before stirring them in.

    Advertisement

  • Drop the dough by the tablespoon onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Press into 2-inch circles. Refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes. Keep refrigerated.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cookie
Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 8.6g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 3.5g; fat 6.4g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 5.2mg; vitamin a iu 64.1IU; folate 3.1mcg; calcium 9.2mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 6.5mg; potassium 30.6mg; sodium 28.5mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1/2 other carbohydrate, 1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/11/2022