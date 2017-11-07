Vegan Pie Crust

It's possible to make a perfectly flaky vegan pie crust, without butter. In this recipe we use vegan shortening to make the crust tender, and no sugar to keep it healthy. This crust is a great base for vegan fruit pies or savory tarts. This recipe only makes one crust--if you need a top crust, double the recipe.

Devon O'Brien
Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

20 mins
2 hrs
10

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Combine flour and salt in a large bowl or food processor. Cut in cold shortening using a pastry blender, two knives or by pulsing in the food processor until pebble-size pieces form. Add ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough is evenly moist (but not wet) and is just starting to clump together.

  • Pat the dough into a 5-inch disk. Lightly flour a large sheet of plastic wrap, place the dough in the center and wrap it up. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 2 days. Remove from the refrigerator about 15 minutes before rolling out.

  • Roll the dough into a 12-inch round between two pieces of parchment paper. Remove the top sheet; gently invert the dough into a 9-inch pie pan (not deep-dish). Remove the second sheet of parchment. Trim the dough to an even overhang all the way around. Patch any cracks with the extra dough. Fold the dough under to form a double layer of crust around the edge. Crimp the edges. Prick the crust with a fork several times; line with parchment paper and add enough pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice to cover the bottom.

  • Bake until the crust is barely golden brown on the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare and wrap dough (Steps 1-2); refrigerate for up to 2 days.

1 slice
117 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 10.7g; dietary fiber 0.4g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 3.6g; vitamin a iu 0.3IU; folate 40.9mcg; calcium 2.3mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 3.1mg; potassium 15.1mg; sodium 58.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 fat, 1/2 starch
