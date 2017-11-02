Roasted Veggie & Hummus Pita Pockets

These satisfying and tasty pita-pocket sandwiches are packed with roasted veggies and greens. A spread of hummus adds creaminess and keeps everything from falling out.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, November 2017; updated September 2022

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut pita bread in half. Spread 2 tablespoons hummus inside each half of the pita pocket.

  • Stuff each pita pocket with greens, roasted vegetables and feta.

Tips

To make ahead: Assemble recipe, cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 day. If storing for more than 1 day, refrigerate mixed greens separately and add them right before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 pita pockets
Per Serving:
357 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 53.5g; dietary fiber 10g; sugars 5.3g; fat 11.9g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 8.3mg; vitamin a iu 3693.6IU; vitamin c 10.2mg; folate 135.4mcg; calcium 111.7mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 109.1mg; potassium 525mg; sodium 768.4mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
