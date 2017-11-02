Loaded Chicken-Quinoa Salad

3 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Turn simple precooked ingredients into a delicious one-dish meal, high in fiber and with plenty of protein to keep you feeling satisfied.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, November 2017; updated September 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chicken, quinoa and roasted vegetables in a bowl; drizzle with vinaigrette. Top with avocado, feta and sunflower seeds.

    Advertisement

Tips

To make ahead: Assemble recipe, cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 salad
Per Serving:
499 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 40.7g; dietary fiber 9.8g; sugars 7.3g; fat 27.7g; saturated fat 5.1g; cholesterol 44.9mg; vitamin a iu 5956.2IU; vitamin c 17.1mg; folate 171.5mcg; calcium 117.4mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 122.7mg; potassium 962.7mg; sodium 412.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
Exchanges:

3 1/2 fat, 2 starch, 2 lean-fat protein, 1 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2022