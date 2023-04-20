Healthy Recipes Healthy Drink Recipes Healthy Smoothie Recipes Banana-Mango Smoothie 5.0 (1) Add your rating & review Start your day with a flavorful fruit smoothie. This smoothie is as delicious as breakfast, but also serves well as an afternoon snack or even a frosty dessert. By EatingWell Test Kitchen EatingWell Test Kitchen The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 20, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: William Dickey; Styling: Margaret Dickey Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 5 mins Servings: 2 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg-Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Low Fat Low Sodium Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup cubed peeled ripe mango ¾ cup sliced ripe banana (about 1 medium) ⅔ cup fat-free milk 1 tablespoon nonfat dry milk (optional) 1 teaspoon honey ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract Directions Arrange the mango cubes in a single layer on a baking sheet; freeze until firm (about 1 hour). Place frozen mango, banana, milk, dry milk (if using), honey and vanilla extract in a blender. Process until smooth. Tip Freeze the cubed mango overnight in an airtight container to make this smoothie a snap to throw together (for variety, try substituting frozen berries for the mango). Remember to let frozen mango thaw for 15 minutes to soften slightly. The dry milk is optional, but one tablespoon provides about 100 milligrams of calcium. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 160 Calories 1g Fat 36g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 160 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 36g 13% Protein 5g 10% Total Fat 1g 1% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 2mg 1% Sodium 65mg 3% Calcium 160mg 12% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved