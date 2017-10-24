No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

  • Combine oats, oat flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Mash bananas in a medium bowl until creamy. Add eggs, coconut oil (or butter) and vanilla; whisk until well combined. Add the dry ingredients and dates (or raisins) and coconut to the banana mixture; stir until combined. Roll tablespoons of dough into balls and place on the prepared baking sheet, making 15 cookies per batch. Press with a fork to flatten slightly.

  • Bake until firm to the touch and lightly brown on the bottom, 15 to 17 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Tips

Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats and oat flours that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.

To make ahead: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days.

Equipment: Parchment paper or silicone baking mat

150 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 19.6g; dietary fiber 2.8g; sugars 7g; fat 7.3g; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 47.2IU; vitamin c 1.4mg; folate 11.6mcg; calcium 16.8mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 16.3mg; potassium 165.9mg; sodium 70.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 fruit
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/24/2022