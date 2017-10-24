No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies
Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: People with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity should use oats and oat flours that are labeled "gluten-free," as oats are often cross-contaminated with wheat and barley.
To make ahead: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days.
Equipment: Parchment paper or silicone baking mat
Nutrition Facts
1 fat, 1 starch, 1/2 fruit