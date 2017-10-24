Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Directions

  • Season egg with salt and pepper. Enjoy the egg with almonds on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 hard-boiled egg & 2 tablespoons almonds
Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 4.3g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 1.4g; fat 14.4g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 186.5mg; vitamin a iu 261IU; folate 31.5mcg; calcium 72mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 53.4mg; potassium 187.9mg; sodium 207.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 high-fat protein, 1 medium-fat protein
