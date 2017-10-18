Pavlovas with Cranberry-Ginger Sauce
This healthy, gluten-free dessert has everything--crisp-on-the-outside, gooey-inside meringue base, whipped cream, tart cranberry sauce and toasted nuts. Plus, you can make everything ahead of time, then simply assemble and serve.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Store meringues (Steps 1-4) tightly wrapped on the parchment-lined pan at room temperature for up to 3 days. To serve, unwrap and recrisp at 225 degrees F for 10 minutes; turn off the oven and let stand 10 minutes. Refrigerate cranberry sauce (Step 5) and store almonds (Steps 6-7) airtight at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 pavlova, 2 Tbsp. whipped cream & 1 1/2 Tbsp. sauce & 1 1/2 Tsp. almonds
Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 24.9g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 22.5g; fat 8.8g; saturated fat 4.8g; cholesterol 22.6mg; vitamin a iu 305IU; vitamin c 2.5mg; folate 3mcg; calcium 25.5mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 12.4mg; potassium 80.6mg; sodium 24.8mg; added sugar 21g.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 other carb, 2 1/2 fat