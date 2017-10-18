Pavlovas with Cranberry-Ginger Sauce

This healthy, gluten-free dessert has everything--crisp-on-the-outside, gooey-inside meringue base, whipped cream, tart cranberry sauce and toasted nuts. Plus, you can make everything ahead of time, then simply assemble and serve.

Summer Miller
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Meringues
Cranberry-Ginger Sauce
Almonds
Whipped Cream

Directions

  • To prepare meringues: Arrange racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 225 degrees F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper and draw six 2 1/2-inch circles, a couple inches apart, on each piece. (Pavlovas don't spread much.) Flip the parchment marked-side down.

    Advertisement

  • Beat egg whites on medium-high speed in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. With the mixer running, add nutmeg, then gradually add 3/4 cup sugar, beating until the mixture is stiff, shiny and smooth. Sprinkle cornstarch, vinegar and 1 teaspoon vanilla over the whites and use a spatula to gently but thoroughly fold it all together.

  • Dollop 1/3 cup of meringue over each circle on the parchment. Spread it out with the back of a spoon to fill the circles and even the tops.

  • Bake the meringues for 1 1/2 hours, swapping baking sheets from top to bottom, front to back, halfway through. Turn off the oven without opening the door and let stand for 30 minutes more. Let cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Peel the meringues from the parchment to loosen, then cool on the parchment to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

  • To prepare sauce: Meanwhile, combine cranberries, honey, 1/3 cup rum (or cranberry juice), ginger, cinnamon and almond extract in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over high heat, then reduce to a low simmer. Cook until most of the cranberries pop and the sauce thickens slightly, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • To prepare almonds: While the meringues cool, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Toss almonds in a small bowl with rum (or vanilla) and sugar. Spread on the prepared baking sheet. Bake, stirring once halfway through and checking every 30 seconds near the end, until the almonds are light amber, 7 to 8 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • To prepare whipped cream: Just before serving, beat cream and vanilla in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form.

  • To serve: Top each meringue with whipped cream, cranberry sauce and almonds.

Tips

To make ahead: Store meringues (Steps 1-4) tightly wrapped on the parchment-lined pan at room temperature for up to 3 days. To serve, unwrap and recrisp at 225 degrees F for 10 minutes; turn off the oven and let stand 10 minutes. Refrigerate cranberry sauce (Step 5) and store almonds (Steps 6-7) airtight at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 pavlova, 2 Tbsp. whipped cream & 1 1/2 Tbsp. sauce & 1 1/2 Tsp. almonds
Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 24.9g; dietary fiber 1.1g; sugars 22.5g; fat 8.8g; saturated fat 4.8g; cholesterol 22.6mg; vitamin a iu 305IU; vitamin c 2.5mg; folate 3mcg; calcium 25.5mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 12.4mg; potassium 80.6mg; sodium 24.8mg; added sugar 21g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 other carb, 2 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/29/2022