Caramelized Onion & Brussels Sprout Galette

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Serve this vegetarian tart recipe as a main dish or in thinner slices for an appetizer or side dish. Since you'll be pleating the dough to create a rustic look, buy ready-to-roll pie crusts rather than prepared pie shells--you'll find them in the dairy section of your market with other ready-to-bake items or near the frozen desserts.

David Bonom
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are tender and browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if they start to burn. Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Transfer to a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the pan. Add Brussels sprouts and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Stack pie crusts on top of each other so you have a double-thick crust. Roll out on a lightly floured surface into a 13- to 14-inch circle. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle 1 cup cheese in the center, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border around the edge. Top the cheese with the onions, then the Brussels sprouts and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Fold the edge of the dough over the filling, pleating as you go.

  • Bake the galette until the crust is lightly browned, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 2 and refrigerate onions and Brussels sprouts for up to 1 day. Assemble and bake galette (Steps 3-5) and refrigerate for up to 1 day; reheat at 350 degrees F for about 40 minutes.

Equipment: Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
550 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 49.6g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 7.2g; fat 33g; saturated fat 12.2g; cholesterol 31.2mg; vitamin a iu 655.7IU; vitamin c 49.6mg; folate 115.5mcg; calcium 343.8mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 41.3mg; potassium 415.2mg; sodium 607.5mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 2 1/2 veg, 1 high-fat protein, 2 1/2 starch
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/04/2022