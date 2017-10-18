Cornbread & Oyster-Mushroom Stuffing

Mushrooms are a rich, meaty addition in this healthy cornbread stuffing recipe. Here we use oyster mushrooms, but you can use any variety you like. If you have time, bake the cornbread a day or two in advance so it has time to dry out a bit, which lets it absorb the flavors more readily.

Mary-Frances Heck
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Cornbread
Stuffing

Directions

  • To prepare cornbread: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat an 8-inch-square baking pan with cooking spray.

  • Whisk cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Whisk egg, buttermilk and oil in a medium bowl. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, spreading evenly.

  • Bake the cornbread until the top springs back when touched lightly, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Turn out of the pan and let cool completely. Measure 8 cups of 1-inch cubes and let stand at room temperature for up to 2 days. (Reserve the remaining cornbread for another use.)

  • To prepare stuffing: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and sprinkle with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the remaining 4 tablespoons butter, scallions, thyme, rosemary, sage and pepper. Cook until the butter is melted, about 1 minute.

  • Place the cornbread in a very large mixing bowl; add the mushroom mixture and broth; gently fold until the cornbread is evenly moistened and ingredients are well distributed. Transfer to the prepared baking dish. Tightly cover the pan with foil.

  • Bake the stuffing for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake until lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes more. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare cornbread up to 2 days ahead; store uncovered at room temperature. Or wrap airtight and freeze for up to 3 months. Prepare stuffing through Step 6 and refrigerate for up to 1 day; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 18.4g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 4g; fat 10.4g; saturated fat 5.2g; cholesterol 31.5mg; vitamin a iu 424.5IU; vitamin c 2.3mg; folate 35.3mcg; calcium 54.5mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 29.2mg; potassium 391.5mg; sodium 333.2mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 vegetable, 2 fat
