Cauliflower Casserole with Everything Bagel Seasoning

The cheesy-seedy crust that tops this healthy cauliflower casserole recipe evokes everything bagels. Serve for the holidays or as a hearty side dish with roast chicken.

Nora Singley
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a 3-quart broiler-safe casserole dish with 1 teaspoon butter.

  • Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. When the foaming subsides, reduce heat to medium; add garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add flour, whisk to combine, and cook, stirring constantly, until no flour smell remains, 2 to 3 minutes. Gradually whisk in milk, whisking between additions, until the mixture is smooth. Bring to a lively simmer. Cook, whisking, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add cauliflower, 3 tablespoons chives and cayenne (if using), folding to combine. Transfer to the prepared pan and smooth the top.

  • Bake until the cauliflower is tender and beginning to brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from oven.

  • Position a rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high.

  • Combine cheese, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, caraway seeds and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Sprinkle on the casserole. Broil until the cheese is melted and the top is golden, about 2 minutes. Serve topped with the remaining 1 tablespoon chives.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 3 up to 1 hour ahead; finish with Steps 4-5 just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 4.1g; fat 10.3g; saturated fat 5.4g; cholesterol 24.8mg; vitamin a iu 358.9IU; vitamin c 29.4mg; folate 51.3mcg; calcium 196.4mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 30.7mg; potassium 305.1mg; sodium 365.6mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable, 1/2 high fat protein, 2 fat
