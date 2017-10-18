Butternut Squash Queso Fundido

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cheesy dip recipe is lightened up by subbing mashed butternut squash for some of the melted cheese. We also loaded it with chili-spiced caramelized onions. Serve this healthy makeover with tortilla chips or sliced jicama for dipping.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
32

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Place squash cut-side down on the prepared pan. Bake until tender, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Turn over and let cool slightly. Scoop the flesh into a food processor and add salt. Puree until smooth. Measure out 2 cups of puree (reserve any remaining squash for another use). Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, combine oil and onion in a medium saucepan. Cover and cook over medium heat, stirring often, for 10 minutes. Uncover and continue cooking until the onion is very soft and browned, 8 to 10 minutes more, reducing the heat and adding 1 tablespoon water at a time, as needed, if the onion begins browning too quickly. Stir in chili powder and chipotle (or cayenne). Remove from heat, cover and let stand for 10 minutes.

  • When the squash is done, reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Coat a medium cast-iron skillet (10-inch) with cooking spray.

  • Toss Cheddar and Monterey Jack in a large bowl. Stir 1 cup of the cheeses into the reserved squash puree. Spread about half of the remaining cheese in the prepared pan. Top with the squash. Spread half of the caramelized onions over the squash. Top with the remaining cheese and onions.

  • Bake until the cheese is melted and bubbling along the edges, about 20 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes. Top with pico de gallo (or salsa), cilantro and pepitas.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate the dip (Steps 1-5) for up to 6 hours. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in Step 6.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 6.5g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2g; fat 7.1g; saturated fat 3.8g; cholesterol 17.8mg; vitamin a iu 4099.6IU; vitamin c 8.5mg; folate 18.9mcg; calcium 159.2mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 19.9mg; potassium 167.8mg; sodium 211.6mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1/2 high fat protein
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 09/13/2022