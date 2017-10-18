Herb & Cheddar Gougères

Don't let the fancy French name for these cheese puffs mislead you--this is an easy appetizer recipe. They're traditionally made with Gruyère or Comté; we couldn't resist turning to our Vermont roots and using good old Cheddar instead.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017

25 mins
45 mins
25

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 400 degrees F. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Combine water, butter and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, add flour and mix vigorously with a wooden spoon to form a smooth dough. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. The dough should dry out slightly and pull away from the pan.

  • Scrape the dough into a medium bowl and let cool for 2 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, beat eggs one at a time into the dough, beating thoroughly after each addition. The batter will separate after each egg, but keep stirring: it will come back together. Add cheese, mustard, thyme and rosemary and fold to combine.

  • Transfer the dough to a pastry bag fitted with a round 3/8- to 3/4-inch pastry tip (or use a gallon-size plastic bag with about 3/4 inch snipped off a corner). Pipe 25 small mounds of dough onto each prepared baking sheet, making each a littler wider than a quarter.

  • Bake, rotating the pans front to back and top to bottom halfway through, until puffed and golden, 18 to 20 minutes. Serve warm.

To make ahead: Freeze cooled gougères airtight for up to 2 weeks. Reheat for 12 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees F.

Equipment: Pastry bag with a medium (3/8- to 3/4-inch) round tip (or gallon-size plastic bag), parchment paper

about 2
64 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 3.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.1g; fat 4.5g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 26.5mg; vitamin a iu 164.6IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 14.7mcg; calcium 51.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 3.3mg; potassium 15.6mg; sodium 77.8mg.
1 fat
