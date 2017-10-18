Herb & Cheddar Gougères
Don't let the fancy French name for these cheese puffs mislead you--this is an easy appetizer recipe. They're traditionally made with Gruyère or Comté; we couldn't resist turning to our Vermont roots and using good old Cheddar instead.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2017
Tips
To make ahead: Freeze cooled gougères airtight for up to 2 weeks. Reheat for 12 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees F.
Equipment: Pastry bag with a medium (3/8- to 3/4-inch) round tip (or gallon-size plastic bag), parchment paper
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 2
Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 3.1g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.1g; fat 4.5g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 26.5mg; vitamin a iu 164.6IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 14.7mcg; calcium 51.9mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 3.3mg; potassium 15.6mg; sodium 77.8mg.
Exchanges:
1 fat