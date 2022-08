Husband and I thought this was VERY good. Will definitely use this rub again. I gave it four stars because I think the salt could be reduced a bit and still maintain flavor. I did not have orange or pomegranite, sadly, so I used grapes instead and....it was still delicious! As far as quantity goes: I made half of the recipe and I used it on two legs and two things and I had enough left over to do another two legs and two thighs. Unless you're making a large batch, you can probably half the recipe. Try it!