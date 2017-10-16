Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts

This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place yogurt in a bowl. Stir in apricots and sprinkle with walnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/3 cup yogurt, 3 apricots & 1 1/2 teaspoons walnuts
Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 9.8g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 8.1g; fat 2.7g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 3.7mg; vitamin a iu 382.1IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 9.8mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 17.3mg; potassium 242.8mg; sodium 27.9mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fat, 1/2 fat-free dairy, 1/2 fruit
