Red-Wine Hot Chocolate

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

If you love red wine and you love chocolate, you'll love this rich, full-flavored red-wine hot chocolate. It's two of your favorite things together in one warm, cozy mug.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Vegetarian
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk cocoa powder, sugar and salt in a small saucepan. Add 1/4 cup milk and whisk until smooth. Whisk in the remaining 1 3/4 cups milk. Cook over medium-high heat, whisking often, until hot, about 3 minutes. (Do not bring to a simmer.) Remove from heat and stir in wine.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 5.3g; sugars 24.9g; fat 6.8g; saturated fat 4.2g; cholesterol 19.5mg; vitamin a iu 463.6IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 17.3mcg; calcium 315.8mg; iron 2.3mg; magnesium 104.7mg; potassium 632.8mg; sodium 192.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 13g.
Reviews

