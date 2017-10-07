Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds
Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Store airtight for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 8.6g; dietary fiber 2.9g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 9.9IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 11.1mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 42.7mg; potassium 154.4mg; sodium 301mg.
Exchanges:
1 fat, 1/2 carbohydrate