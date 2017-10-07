Salt & Vinegar Pumpkin Seeds

Salt-and-vinegar seasoning isn't just for chips. These roasted pumpkin seeds tossed with salt and vinegar are a briny, crunchy treat. Soaking the seeds in vinegar ensures that the deep vinegary flavor remains after baking.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine pumpkin seeds and vinegar in a medium bowl. Soak, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Drain the seeds and wipe out the bowl. Return the pumpkin seeds to the dry bowl and add egg white and salt; stir to coat. Spread the pumpkin seeds on the prepared baking sheet in an even layer. Bake, stirring once, until light golden brown, 45 to 55 minutes. Cool completely before serving.

Tips

To make ahead: Store airtight for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 8.6g; dietary fiber 2.9g; fat 3.1g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 9.9IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 1.6mcg; calcium 11.1mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 42.7mg; potassium 154.4mg; sodium 301mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat, 1/2 carbohydrate
