Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F.

  • Spread pumpkin seeds on a large rimmed baking sheet in an even layer. Bake, stirring once, until lightly toasted, about 40 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine dried garlic, dried onion, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Remove the pumpkin seeds from the oven and carefully transfer to a medium bowl. Pour egg white over the pumpkin seeds and stir to coat. Sprinkle the garlic mixture over the pumpkin seeds; stir to coat. Return the pumpkin seeds to the baking sheet and spread in an even layer. Bake until lightly browned, 10 to 15 minutes more. Cool completely before serving.

To make ahead: Store airtight for up to 3 days.

1/4 cup
80 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 9.3g; dietary fiber 3.1g; sugars 0.1g; fat 3.5g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 10.8IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; folate 2.7mcg; calcium 19.3mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 45.6mg; potassium 167mg; sodium 300.8mg.
1/2 carbohydrate, 1/2 fat
