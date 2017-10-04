LIVE

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

Rating: 3.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine beans and quinoa in a bowl. Stir hummus and lime juice together in a small bowl; thin with water to desired consistency. Drizzle the hummus dressing over the beans and quinoa. Top with avocado, pico de gallo and cilantro.

    Advertisement

Tips

To make ahead: Assemble Buddha bowl up to 1 day in advance, with dressing on the side. To prevent avocado from browning if making ahead, toss with a squeeze of lime juice after dicing.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 2 cups
Per Serving:
500 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 73.6g; dietary fiber 19.6g; sugars 10.7g; fat 16.2g; saturated fat 2.4g; vitamin a iu 391IU; vitamin c 16mg; folate 238.1mcg; calcium 114mg; iron 6.5mg; magnesium 138.8mg; potassium 1086.3mg; sodium 611.8mg; thiamin 0.5mg.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 2 lean protein, 1 1/2 fat, 1 vegetable, 1/2 carbohydrate

Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
DJC
Rating: 3 stars
04/06/2021
My avocado was not ripe, so I made an aoli with vegan mayo, smoked paprika and a little hot sauce. Thin with water and drizzle on. Glad I did, because otherwise this dish would have lacked flavor. I find this to be the case with many EW recipes. Unfortunately, I was hungry again within an hour of eating it. Read More
Coco
Rating: 3 stars
01/10/2019
This was filling but made as suggested it was very bland. It could very easily be improved by adding 1/2 T taco seasoning to the black beans and/or by using a flavored hummus (e.g. roasted red pepper roasted garlic) instead of the traditional hummus. I also added extra veggies (a few handfuls of romaine a few grape tomatoes sliced radishes) to end up with a more colorful and appealing bowl--just the cilantro pico and avocado didn't quite do enough to combat the overwhelming tan & brown of the quinoa and beans! Read More
dltc
Rating: 4 stars
10/11/2017
Very good and simple to make. I mistakenly took the recipe to accommodate two servings but it turned out fine because I served it with baked fish. I used a thick salsa instead of the pico de gallo and I would probably add some sliced grape tomatoes the next time. This is a dish I would use more as a side or in conjunction with a serving of protein or even roasted portabello's. Read More
Advertisement
ChefsMom
Rating: 4 stars
09/29/2019
I really enjoy this and have made it 3 times since discovering it in July-I use no salt added black beans, plus make my own pico de gallo -am on a salt/sodium restricted diet so no choice but to go from scratch-it is zesty spicy filling and easy since most items are in my pantry or fridge-have toyed with adding extra jalapeno pepper -but chickened out Read More
Rachel Wiley
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2019
I've made it twice and needs some flavor. Need to add salt to this recipe a whole lime's juice to the avocados and then another whole lime to the hummus onion and garlic to the black beans it really brightens the whole dish up. Very simple and satisfying. All my kids enjoy it. Read More
Sue B
Rating: 4 stars
03/23/2021
it is a good base buddha bowl. Like others said it needs some flavor, you can add your own favorites. I used salsa instead of pico, added lettuce, cherry tomatoes and made the quinoa in veggie broth. A little added spice in the hummus would be nice. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 04/25/2021