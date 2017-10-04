Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

1 of 4

Rating: 3 stars My avocado was not ripe, so I made an aoli with vegan mayo, smoked paprika and a little hot sauce. Thin with water and drizzle on. Glad I did, because otherwise this dish would have lacked flavor. I find this to be the case with many EW recipes. Unfortunately, I was hungry again within an hour of eating it.

Rating: 3 stars This was filling but made as suggested it was very bland. It could very easily be improved by adding 1/2 T taco seasoning to the black beans and/or by using a flavored hummus (e.g. roasted red pepper roasted garlic) instead of the traditional hummus. I also added extra veggies (a few handfuls of romaine a few grape tomatoes sliced radishes) to end up with a more colorful and appealing bowl--just the cilantro pico and avocado didn't quite do enough to combat the overwhelming tan & brown of the quinoa and beans!

Rating: 4 stars Very good and simple to make. I mistakenly took the recipe to accommodate two servings but it turned out fine because I served it with baked fish. I used a thick salsa instead of the pico de gallo and I would probably add some sliced grape tomatoes the next time. This is a dish I would use more as a side or in conjunction with a serving of protein or even roasted portabello's.

Rating: 4 stars I really enjoy this and have made it 3 times since discovering it in July-I use no salt added black beans, plus make my own pico de gallo -am on a salt/sodium restricted diet so no choice but to go from scratch-it is zesty spicy filling and easy since most items are in my pantry or fridge-have toyed with adding extra jalapeno pepper -but chickened out

Rating: 5 stars I've made it twice and needs some flavor. Need to add salt to this recipe a whole lime's juice to the avocados and then another whole lime to the hummus onion and garlic to the black beans it really brightens the whole dish up. Very simple and satisfying. All my kids enjoy it.