Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
These easy-to-make homemade granola bars are inspired by the flavors of a classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. But feel free to vary the mix-ins to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.
To make ahead: Individually wrap airtight and store at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Equipment: Parchment paper
1 fat, 1 other carbohydrate, 1/2 starch