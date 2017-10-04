Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

These easy-to-make homemade granola bars are inspired by the flavors of a classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. But feel free to vary the mix-ins to your preference. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell.com, October 2017

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving extra parchment hanging over two sides. Lightly coat the parchment with cooking spray.

  • Combine oats, cereal, chocolate chips, pecans and salt in a large bowl.

  • Combine rice syrup, tahini and vanilla in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds (or heat in a saucepan over medium heat for 1 minute). Add to the dry ingredients and stir until evenly combined. Transfer to the prepared pan and firmly press into the pan with the back of a spatula.

  • For chewier bars, bake until barely starting to color around the edge and still soft in the middle, 20 to 25 minutes. For crunchier bars, bake until golden brown around the edge and somewhat firm in the middle, 30 to 35 minutes. (Both will still be soft when warm and firm up as they cool.)

  • Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then, using the parchment to help you, lift out of the pan onto a cutting board (it will still be soft). Cut into 24 bars, then let cool completely without separating the bars, about 30 minutes more. Once cool, separate into bars.

Tips

To make ahead: Individually wrap airtight and store at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Equipment: Parchment paper

168 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 21.9g; dietary fiber 2.1g; sugars 11g; fat 8.5g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 5.7IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 11.8mcg; calcium 22mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 28.9mg; potassium 156.8mg; sodium 42.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 11g.
