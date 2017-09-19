Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette Winter Salad

I like this recipe. Here are some suggestions I'd make: I used goat cheese. It was delicious but a bit too smooth for this salad. Consider a nice hard blue cheese for a balance of textures. Chop the apple after slicing so pieces are no larger than 1"x1". This size is more manageable for individual bites. Sprinkle the pomegranate after serving. When I tossed the salad, all the pomegranate fell to the bottom, so the first serving had hardly any and the last had way too many. I added about 4 oz of cooked chicken as part of a meal plan. This vastly improved the meal as a whole.