Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette Winter Salad

This festive salad features colorful greens, fruit and cheese tossed with a light and zesty dressing.

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For vinaigrette, in a small bowl whisk together vinegar, yogurt, preserves, oil, mustard, garlic, salt and pepper.

  • In an extra-large serving bowl, combine spinach, romaine, apple, cheese, pomegranate seeds and walnuts. Drizzle with half of the vinaigrette; toss to coat. Pass the remaining vinaigrette.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 8.1g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 4.7g; fat 5.3g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 5.5mg; vitamin a iu 2282.9IU; vitamin c 5.2mg; folate 50.5mcg; calcium 64.5mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 19.1mg; potassium 104.4mg; sodium 143599mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 fat
