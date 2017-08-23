Huevos Rancheros Tacos

When you combine these two Tex-Mex-inspired favorites, the delicious question becomes whether to enjoy them at breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner!

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 10-inch nonstick skillet heat oil over medium. Add onion; cook about 4 minutes or until softened. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds more. Remove from heat. Stir beans, cumin, salt, oregano, and cayenne pepper into the onion mixture; mash with the back of a spoon. Return to heat and stir in the water, continuing to mash the beans. Simmer until beans are thick and of spreading consistency (mixture won't be completely smooth). Remove from skillet; keep warm.

  • Rinse and dry the skillet; coat with cooking spray. Heat skillet over medium. In a large bowl whisk together eggs and egg whites. Add egg mixture to skillet and cook, without stirring, until eggs begin to set on bottom and around edges. With a spatula, lift and fold the partially cooked egg mixture so the uncooked portion flows underneath. Continue cooking 2 to 3 minutes or until cooked through but still glossy and moist.

  • To serve, spread bean mixture on warmed tortillas; top with cooked eggs. Sprinkle with cheese. Fold in half. Top with pico de gallo.

Tips

Tips: To warm tortillas, place tortillas between paper towels. Microwave on high 20 to 40 seconds. Or preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Wrap tortillas in foil. Bake for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tortillas (each filled with 2 1/2 Tbsp. beans, 3 Tbsp. eggs & 1 Tbsp. cheese)
Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 36.5g; dietary fiber 6.5g; sugars 2.8g; fat 8.8g; saturated fat 3.1g; cholesterol 15mg; vitamin a iu 2418.7IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 6.5mcg; calcium 241.4mg; iron 5mg; magnesium 58.5mg; potassium 591.5mg; sodium 466.7mg.
Exchanges:

2 starch, 2 lean meat, 1 fat
