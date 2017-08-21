Enchilada Tostadas

It's easy to make your own lower-sodium enchilada sauce to add rich flavor to these fresh and light tostadas.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Enchilada Sauce
Tostadas

Directions

  • To prepare enchilada sauce: In a small saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Stir in flour; cook and stir 1 minute. Stir in chili powder and oregano; cook and stir 30 seconds more. Stir in tomato sauce, water, and salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 8 to 10 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.

  • To prepare tostadas: Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat both sides of tortillas with cooking spray and place on two large baking sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp and golden, turning once and rotating pans halfway through baking.

  • Coat a 10-inch nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high. Add ground beef; cook until browned. Drain off any fat. Stir in beans, rice, the water, and taco seasoning. Cook until thick and heated through, stirring occasionally.

  • Spoon 1/2 cup meat mixture onto each tortilla. Drizzle with sauce and top with the remaining ingredients.

Tips

Tips: If you like, use corn tortillas in place of the flour tortillas.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tostada
Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 35.3g; dietary fiber 6.6g; sugars 4.9g; fat 9.6g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 36.9mg; vitamin a iu 1745.4IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; folate 31.3mcg; calcium 140.3mg; iron 4.1mg; magnesium 34.3mg; potassium 571.1mg; sodium 498.9mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable, 2 starch, 3 1/2 lean meat
