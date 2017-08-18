Vanilla Candy Cane Peppermint Bars

These festive bars are easy to make for a cookie swap or holiday treats for friends and family.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
16

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges. Coat foil with cooking spray.

  • In a medium bowl beat sugar, oil, egg, and vanilla with a mixer on medium 2 minutes or until slightly thick and pale yellow. Beat in flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt just until combined. Stir in 2 Tbsp. of the peppermint candies. Spread batter in the prepared pan.

  • Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until edges are puffed and top is golden. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Using foil, lift uncut bars out of pan. Cut into bars.

  • Line a tray with parchment paper. Dip one corner of each bar into melted chocolate and place on the prepared tray. Sprinkle chocolate with the remaining peppermint candies. Let stand until set.

Tips

Tips: We do not recommend using a sugar substitute for this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 bar
Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 22.4g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 14.3g; fat 6.7g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 12mg; vitamin a iu 19.5IU; folate 24.2mcg; calcium 14.5mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 10.2mg; potassium 43.5mg; sodium 98.4mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 starch, 1 other Carb, 1 1/2 fat
