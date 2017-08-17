White Bean & Veggie Salad

Use Your Choice of Vegetables

We used chopped cucumbers and cherry tomatoes for this salad, but feel free to use your favorite vegetables or whatever you have on hand, like bell peppers, radishes or celery. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables. If you have leftover roasted vegetables, make sure they're cooled completely before adding them to the salad.

Types of White Beans

You can use any type of white bean for this salad, such as cannellini beans, navy beans or great northern beans. If you can find it, we recommend using low-sodium canned white beans to reduce your sodium intake.

Can I Double This Recipe?

Absolutely! You can easily double this recipe to make two servings, or you can meal prep it. If you plan on using this recipe for meal prep, the avocado can be diced and added the morning of or tossed with lemon juice to keep it from turning brown. The oil and vinegar can be stored in a separate container and tossed to combine with the salad before serving. Check out more tips on how to dice avocados and how to store cut avocados.