How to Make Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

A veggie and hummus sandwich makes a great fiber-rich, packable lunch. Here's our standard formula plus a few variations to jazz it up.

1) The Bread

We prefer the nutty flavor and fiber-boosting benefits of whole-grain bread for our veggie and hummus sandwich. We prefer country bread or bread with a firm crust over sandwich bread which has a softer texture, but either will work.

2) The Spreads

We use both hummus and mashed avocado as spreads for our sandwich. They help keep the veggies in place and also form a barrier between the bread and the veggies that helps prevent the bread from getting soggy. If you don't have avocado, you can double up on the hummus or try whipped cream cheese (either plain or combined with basil or sundried tomato pesto). Just be sure to spread whatever you're using over both slices of the bread. You can use regular hummus, or try a flavored hummus of your choice.

3) The Veggies

We keep our sandwich simple by including salad greens, shredded carrot, cucumber and red bell pepper, but that's just scratching the surface! Try adding spinach, sprouts, sliced red onion, sliced tomato, broccoli slaw, thinly sliced radish and tender fresh herbs like cilantro or basil. Briny ingredients like banana peppers and pickles are good too, but keep in mind that they will also add sodium. Try and keep your variations simple and pick 3-4 veggies instead of piling on the entire produce aisle. Wet ingredients like sliced tomatoes should be patted dry to remove excess moisture before adding to the sandwich.

Can I Make Veggie & Hummus Sandwich Ahead?

Yes! This sandwich (or any variation of it) makes a perfect packable lunch. To make it ahead, assemble and refrigerate the sandwich for up to four hours or pack in a portable air-tight container with a cooler pack for taking to work or school.