Fig & Goat Cheese Salad

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The sweet-and-savory combination of the figs and earthy goat cheese will surely satisfy the palate. If you can't find dried figs, try swapping in dried apricots.

Katie Webster
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2017

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine greens, figs, goat cheese and almonds in a medium bowl. Stir together oil, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper.

  • Just before serving, drizzle the dressing over the salad and toss.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate salad and dressing separately for up to 24 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 4 cups
Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 31.8g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 21.8g; fat 21g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 13mg; vitamin a iu 3288.9IU; vitamin c 18.1mg; folate 138.1mcg; calcium 186.1mg; iron 3.2mg; magnesium 83mg; potassium 676.2mg; sodium 309.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

3 fat, 1 1/2 fruit, 1 high-fat protein, 1/2 vegetable

Reviews (1)

Reviews:
MissCook
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2018
Great recipe to throw together an awesome salad! I don't use figs much but they complimented the goat cheese so well. My advice cut down the amount of dressing with 2 cups of mixed greens. I had a lot accumulate at the bottom of my bowl by the time I was done. My husband prefers a lot of dressing on his salad so it was perfect for him. The next time around I just added another cup of mixed greens and it was perfect to my taste. Read More
