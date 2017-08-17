Fig & Goat Cheese Salad

Great recipe to throw together an awesome salad! I don't use figs much but they complimented the goat cheese so well. My advice cut down the amount of dressing with 2 cups of mixed greens. I had a lot accumulate at the bottom of my bowl by the time I was done. My husband prefers a lot of dressing on his salad so it was perfect for him. The next time around I just added another cup of mixed greens and it was perfect to my taste.