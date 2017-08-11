Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
Resist the temptation to turn the broccoli over while it roasts in this easy recipe. Leaving it cut-side down means you'll get deliciously caramelized results.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/2 broccoli crown & 1 Tbsp. vinaigrette
Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 8.2g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 2g; fat 14.4g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 707.8IU; vitamin c 103.5mg; folate 72.3mcg; calcium 56mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 24.3mg; potassium 366.1mg; sodium 255.6mg.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 vegetable, 3 fat