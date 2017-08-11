Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Resist the temptation to turn the broccoli over while it roasts in this easy recipe. Leaving it cut-side down means you'll get deliciously caramelized results.

Christine Burns Rudalevige
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

  • Slice broccoli crowns in half. Toss with 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Place cut-side down on a baking sheet. Roast until the stems are tender and browned, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, pepper and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the roasted broccoli.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 broccoli crown & 1 Tbsp. vinaigrette
Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 8.2g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 2g; fat 14.4g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 707.8IU; vitamin c 103.5mg; folate 72.3mcg; calcium 56mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 24.3mg; potassium 366.1mg; sodium 255.6mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 3 fat
