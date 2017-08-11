Grilled Tofu with Korean BBQ Glaze & Stir-Fried Napa Cabbage

In this vegetarian grilling recipe, the hot grill gives tofu smokiness and some crispy edges. A BBQ sauce made with gochujang, the hot Korean chile paste, doubles as both a glaze and some sauce to slather on the tofu at the table. Serve with brown rice or farro.

Bruce Aidells
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017

1 hr
6 hrs
4

Ingredients

Tofu & BBQ Glaze
Cabbage

Directions

  • To prepare tofu: Cut tofu crosswise into 8 equal pieces and press for 1 to 4 hours (see Tips).

  • To prepare BBQ glaze: Heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring often, until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and ginger and cook 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in scallions, 1/4 cup soy sauce, gochujang, chili powder (or paprika), vinegar, water, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, honey, miso and molasses. Transfer to a medium bowl. Refrigerate until cool.

  • To marinate tofu: Spread each side of the tofu pieces with 1 teaspoon BBQ glaze. Place in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours and up to 1 day.

  • To grill tofu: Preheat grill to medium. Brush both sides of the tofu with the remaining 2 tablespoons peanut oil. Generously oil the grill rack. Grill the tofu until lightly charred, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and keep warm.

  • To prepare cabbage: Combine soy sauce and sesame oil in a small bowl and place near the stove. Heat peanut oil in a large flat-bottom carbon-steel wok over high heat until very hot. Add scallion pieces and cook, stirring, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add cabbage and cook, stirring, until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce mixture and 1 tablespoon sesame seeds.

  • Transfer the cabbage to a serving bowl or platter. Top with the grilled tofu. Drizzle the tofu with 3 tablespoons BBQ sauce. Garnish with sliced scallions and the remaining 1 tablespoon sesame seeds. Serve with the remaining sauce, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate BBQ glaze (Step 2) for up to 2 weeks; marinate tofu (Step 3) for up to 1 day.

Tips: To press tofu: Cut a 14- to 16-ounce block of tofu crosswise into 8 equal pieces. Place a clean kitchen towel on a baking sheet. Place the tofu on the towel in a single layer; cover with another towel. Place another baking sheet on top and weight it with two 28-ounce cans. Let stand for 1 to 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 pieces tofu & 1 1/4 cups stir-fry each
Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 18.5g; dietary fiber 7.2g; sugars 5g; fat 31g; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 3042.3IU; vitamin c 44.5mg; folate 161.2mcg; calcium 441.3mg; iron 4.7mg; magnesium 93.9mg; potassium 870.8mg; sodium 758.8mg; added sugar 3g.
2 vegetable, 1 1/2 medium fat protein, 5 fat
