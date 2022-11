Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add shallots and celery; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3 minutes. Add 4 cups each shiitakes and baby bellas, sherry and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are soft and the liquid has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Stir in potatoes and thyme; cook for 1 minute. Add broth and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very soft, about 20 minutes.