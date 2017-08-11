Guacamole & Dippers
We like bell pepper and carrots but swap in any crunchy vegetable, like celery or cucumbers, to make this your favorite healthy snack.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2017
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup vegetables & 1/4 cup guacamole
Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 12.9g; dietary fiber 6.7g; sugars 4.9g; fat 8.3g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 12532.1IU; vitamin c 67.3mg; folate 33.3mcg; calcium 24.3mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 13.2mg; potassium 681.9mg; sodium 196mg.
Exchanges:
2 veg, 1 1/2 fat