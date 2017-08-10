Sauteed Pork Chops with Apples

The Sugar and Spice Rub makes extra. So another time, use it to season pork tenderloin or lean burgers before broiling or grilling.

Diabetic Living Magazine
30 mins
1 hr 40 mins
4

Ingredients

Sugar and Spice Rub
Pork Chops

Directions

  • To prepare Sugar and Spice Rub: In a small bowl, stir together brown sugar, chili powder, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin, cayenne pepper and black pepper.

  • To prepare chops: Trim fat from chops. Brush 2 teaspoons oil over all sides of chops. Sprinkle chops evenly with 1 tablespoon of the rub (reserve the rest for another use); rub in with your fingers. Cover with plastic wrap; chill in refrigerator 1 hour.

  • Preheat a large skillet over medium-high heat 2 minutes. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil; swirl to lightly coat skillet. Add chops; cook 7 to 10 minutes or until 145 degrees F, turning once. Transfer chops to a warm platter; cover and keep warm.

  • Remove skillet from heat. Slowly add wine to hot skillet, stirring to scrape up any browned bits from bottom of skillet. Return skillet to heat. Add sliced apples, broth, and 1 thyme sprig. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 3 minutes or just until apples are tender. Using a slotted spoon, transfer apples to a small bowl; cover and keep warm. Bring broth mixture in skillet to boiling. Boil about 5 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Return chops and apples to skillet; heat through. If desired, sprinkle with snipped thyme. Serve immediately.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare rub (Step 1); store in an airtight container for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 pork chop, 1/4 cup cooked apples and 1 tablespoon sauce
Per Serving:
297 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 9.4g; dietary fiber 1.5g; sugars 6.8g; fat 11.6g; saturated fat 2.2g; cholesterol 108mg; vitamin a iu 124.8IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; folate 2.4mcg; calcium 38.2mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 46.6mg; potassium 649mg; sodium 256mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 5 lean meat, 1 fat
