Salmon Alfredo
Make this salmon alfredo recipe for an easy 30-minute meal. Canned salmon, broccoli and pasta get coated in a creamy alfredo sauce for a satisfying bite.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Variation: Easy version: Use 1 teaspoon bottled minced garlic, purchased broccoli florets and two 7.1-ounce pouches skinless, boneless pink salmon.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup noodle mixture with 1/3 cup salmon mixture
Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4.3g; fat 4.9g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 75.5mg; vitamin a iu 483.3IU; vitamin c 41.1mg; folate 116.4mcg; calcium 321mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 53mg; potassium 512.4mg; sodium 351.2mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 1 starch, 2 1/2 lean meat