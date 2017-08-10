Salmon Alfredo

Make this salmon alfredo recipe for an easy 30-minute meal. Canned salmon, broccoli and pasta get coated in a creamy alfredo sauce for a satisfying bite.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
active:
30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook noodles according to package directions, adding broccoli for the last 3 minutes of cooking; drain and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan whisk together milk and flour; add chives and garlic. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Add salmon and lemon peel. Heat through.

  • Place noodle mixture on a serving platter; spoon salmon mixture on top. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, and, if desired, freshly ground black pepper.

Tips

Variation: Easy version: Use 1 teaspoon bottled minced garlic, purchased broccoli florets and two 7.1-ounce pouches skinless, boneless pink salmon.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup noodle mixture with 1/3 cup salmon mixture
Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 4.3g; fat 4.9g; saturated fat 1.2g; cholesterol 75.5mg; vitamin a iu 483.3IU; vitamin c 41.1mg; folate 116.4mcg; calcium 321mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 53mg; potassium 512.4mg; sodium 351.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 starch, 2 1/2 lean meat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 06/03/2022