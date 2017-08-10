Basil-Garlic Tomatoes

Make this recipe ahead and then chill until serving time. This makes a great fresh side dish or appetizer in the summer.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine sour cream, basil, cream cheese, and garlic. Stir until well mixed.

  • Place sour cream mixture in a resealable plastic bag. Cut a small hole in one corner of the bag; seal bag. Pipe a small amount of the sour cream mixture onto the cut side of each tomato half. If desired, sprinkle with cracked black pepper.

Tips

Make-Ahead Tip: Prepare as directed in step 1. Cover and chill for up to 24 hours. Continue as directed in step 2.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
8 tomato halves
Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 2.5g; fat 1.2g; saturated fat 0.7g; cholesterol 4.4mg; vitamin a iu 593.6IU; vitamin c 9.1mg; folate 11.1mcg; calcium 25.5mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 8.5mg; potassium 168.1mg; sodium 27.3mg.
Exchanges:

1/2 vegetable
