Pressure-Cooker Beef Roast

This versatile pressure-cooked beef roast can be eaten immediately or refrigerated for up to 3 days. Use leftover beef roast to make tacos, sandwiches or add to noodles for a delicious meal.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Diabetic Living Magazine

30 mins
55 mins
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into eight equal pieces. In a small bowl, combine cumin, paprika, garlic powder, pepper, and salt. Sprinkle mixture evenly over meat pieces; rub in with your fingers. In a 6-quart pressure cooker, heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown meat pieces, half at a time, in hot oil, turning to brown on all sides. Remove meat from cooker; set aside. Drain fat from cooker. Cool slightly.

  • Add stock to the cooker. Add the cooking rack to the cooker. Place meat pieces on the rack. Lock lid in place. Bring to pressure over high heat; immediately reduce heat to stabilize and maintain pressure. Cook for 25 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside to depressurize cooker.

  • Transfer meat to a serving platter. If making Beef & Noodles (see associated recipes), reserve cooking liquid. Slice meat or cut into chunks to serve.

To store meat: Divide meat among airtight containers. Cover; seal. Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. If frozen, thaw overnight in the refrigerator before using.

1/12 recipe
216 calories; protein 33.7g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 0.2g; fat 7.6g; saturated fat 2.4g; cholesterol 66.5mg; vitamin a iu 282.8IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; folate 20.2mcg; calcium 31.3mg; iron 3.1mg; magnesium 36.4mg; potassium 540.1mg; sodium 210.4mg.
4 1/2 lean meat
