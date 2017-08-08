Cranberry Pork Loin Chops

In addition to pork, you can use the tangy orange-and-cranberry sauce side dish recipe over grilled chicken or fish too.

Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

15 mins
4

Directions

  • Lightly coat an unheated large nonstick skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Preheat over medium-high heat. Sprinkle all sides of the chops with salt and pepper. Add chops to hot skillet; reduce heat to medium and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until done (160 degrees F), turning once. Remove chops from skillet; cover with foil to keep warm.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine cranberry sauce, orange juice concentrate, honey, ginger, and nutmeg. Add cranberry mixture to same skillet. Cook, uncovered, for 1 to 2 minutes or until sauce thickens slightly. Serve over pork.

Test Kitchen Tip: To keep the sodium in this dish in check, look for natural pork. If using enhanced pork, omit the salt.

4 ounces cooked meat and 2 tablespoons sauce
277 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 21.9g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 13.7g; fat 9.2g; saturated fat 2.8g; cholesterol 61.8mg; vitamin a iu 48.6IU; vitamin c 20mg; folate 16.5mcg; calcium 24.7mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 28.5mg; potassium 526.3mg; sodium 287.7mg.
1 1/2 Other Carb, 4 Lean Meat
