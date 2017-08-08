Cold Noodle Salad

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This cold noodle salad with peanut butter, snow pea pods, chicken, and bell pepper is easy to make ahead and pack for lunch.

Diabetic Living Magazine
Diabetic Living Magazine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
8 hrs 20 mins
active:
20 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together powdered peanut butter and the water. Stir in coconut milk, lime juice, soy sauce, and sriracha sauce until smooth. Add cooked spaghetti, snow pea pods, chicken, red pepper, and cilantro; toss to coat. Transfer to a storage container; sprinkle with green onion. Place peanuts in a small storage container. Cover and chill overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Just before serving, sprinkle salad with peanuts.

Tip

You can substitute 2 Tbsp. whipped peanut butter for the powdered peanut butter and reduce the water to 1 Tbsp.

To make ahead

To tote, prepare through Step 1. Pack containers in an insulated bag with ice packs. Sprinkle peanuts on salad just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 33.6g; carbohydrates 39.1g; dietary fiber 8.5g; sugars 8.2g; fat 12.4g; saturated fat 3.4g; cholesterol 48.2mg; vitamin a iu 1613.1IU; vitamin c 72.4mg; folate 38.4mcg; calcium 32.4mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 61.3mg; potassium 387.5mg; sodium 588.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 other carb, 4 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 06/08/2022